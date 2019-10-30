Quebec will impose “value test” on new immigrants

Quebec Premier Francois Legault gave the green light for the introduction of a new “values test” for new immigrants to the province.

“I think it’s important when you settle in a new society to understand its values,” said Quebec Premier Legault.

The test, details of which are still unclear, will be in operation in January 2020, according to Global News.

The test seeks to be “an attestation of learning about democratic values and the Quebec values expressed by the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms.”

Furthermore, Legault said it’s imperative for anyone wishing to live in the province to comprehend and respect gender equality and secularism.

“Do we want people to come live in Quebec who don’t know women are equal to men?” said Legault.

To pass the exam one must gain 75 points, after which immigrants may earn a Quebec Selection Certificate. They can apply for permanent residency under the federal government once they have that certificate.

Applicants may re-take the test after two weeks if they fail. If they fail again, they will have to take classes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Quebec’s right to impose a “test” for immigrants during the federal election campaign.