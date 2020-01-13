Rapper Cardi B wants to run for Congress

Rapper Cardi B mentioned that she wanted to move to Nigeria and get her citizenship there after tensions arose in Iran. But she seems to have changed her mind and is talking about possibly running for U.S. congress.

She tweeted “Picking my tribe” on January 3, referring to her plans to move to Nigeria. The rapper was angry with Trump after the killing of Iranian commander, Qassem Soleimani.

Cardi B said, “Naaaaa these memes are f***in [laughing emoji] but s**t ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York,” and added, “Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

She seemingly changed her mind on Saturday when the rapper wrote multiple tweets about becoming a politician. “I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment.”

“Like I was watching War documentaries,” she said. “No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

“I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it,” said Cardi B. “So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day .”

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deada*s have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table .”

The 27 year old rapper is currently going through some legal issues that may get in the way of her political aspirations. If she is convicted in a case regarding a 2018 fight in a strip club, she could have to serve up to four years in prison. A report by Rolling Stone last June said:

Cardi B was arrested in October for the fight, which was allegedly caused by the rapper accusing one of the bartenders, Jade, of having an affair with Cardi B’s husband Offset. Jade’s sister Baddie Gi was also harmed in the altercation. According to TMZ, she has now been indicted on two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury as well as misdemeanor counts on reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment. The Grammy winner was originally only facing misdemeanor charges, but rejecting the plea deal caused additional charges to be made when the case was presented in front of a grand jury.

Cardi B has admitted to breaking the law in the past and doing things such as stealing from men that she has drugged after promising them sex.

Last year, Cardi B was recorded saying, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*** me?” she said, “’Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

“Yo, if a n**** cheat on me, I’mma be that guy. I’mma take him out. We gonna get drunk. I’mma get him all perked up and everything. We gonna have a good time, get him super twisted, then bring a b***h around,” she said in another video. “We gonna have a threesome, and when he wake up, he gonna be like, ‘What the f***?!?’ Yeah, because the b**** was a tranny. I’mma be like, ‘Yup, yeah, we had a threesome with a tranny. Yup, yup a tranny sucked your d***.’”

