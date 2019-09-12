RCMP interview Jody Wilson-Raybould regarding PMO political interference in SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney-general and Liberal Party cabinet member Jody Wilson-Raybould was reportedly interviewed in Vancouver by the national division of the RCMP, according to an interview with The Globe and Mail.

Wilson-Raybould called for the Trudeau government to waive cabinet confidentiality for her, in which the members of the cabinet must not reveal the content of discussions which take place.

She also requested the confidentiality be waived for all other witnesses, as to allow a proper probe into potential obstruction of justice during the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

“I have had a meeting and I have been interviewed by the RCMP, and that meeting happened yesterday [Tuesday], and I am not going to comment any further on the nature of those conversations,” she said in the interview Wednesday.

“Of course I am concerned about the government’s decision to deny [the RCMP’s] request for access to other witnesses. As a matter of principle, the RCMP should be able to conduct thorough and necessary investigations.”

While the interview from The Globe and Mail appears to show the RCMP beginning to take the matter seriously, an earlier report from the news organization found that not only had the federal government blocked access to witnesses, the police force would also put its obstruction of justice inquiries on hold during the election period.

With this story breaking directly before the election and police stopping their investigation, it appears most if any immediate repercussions will occur at the polls, where the Liberals have actually made a surprising bounce back following the initial release of damning SNC-Lavalin affair information.