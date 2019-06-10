RCMP say Besnard Lake dangerous offender on loose in northern Saskatchewan

RCMP are warning citizens that a prisoner believed to be dangerous is on the loose after escaping from a northern Saskatchewan correctional facility.

Randy Timothy Venne, 30, escaped from the Besnard Lake Correctional Facility in Pinehouse, SK late Saturday night.

Venne was last spotted near Highway 165 at the 50-kilometre marker at 1:45 am Sunday morning.

Police believe he could be on his way to La Ronge, SK.

Venne is described as having brown shaved hair, brown eyes, and is of an average build, measuring in at 5-foot-6 inches and 170 pounds. He has facial tattoos including two tears under his left eye, and the letters K and V on his left cheek.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Randy Timothy Venne is asked to contact Pinehouse LakeRCMP at 306-884-2400, Saskatchewan RCMP at 306-310-RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

