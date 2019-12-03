RCMP training facility suspected of causing illness and death of recruits

For 20 years, Canada’s agents were trained in an area filled with dangerous contaminants.

According to a recently published CBC investigation, a training facility in Ontario, designed to secretly train Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) members tasked with spy operations included large amounts of mould, water containing lead levels 14 times higher than permitted, as well as asbestos.

The CBC’s investigation furthermore found that “at least six RCMP members who had trained at the facility and who died prematurely.”

The building was officially closed in 2006 after a hazardous occurrence form filled out by members finally forced a response from Health and Safety.

Worryingly, while closing the location, the RCMP did not inform all members who worked there of possible associated health risks.