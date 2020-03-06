Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials, there are few details released so far however a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health is said to provide an update this afternoon according to Global News.

Las Vegas would be an easy city for the virus to spread with people in casinos touching the same cards and poker chips at a high transaction rate.

This will be Ontario’s 24th case of COVID-19, all of whom had recently been travelling outside of the country or were at least in close contact with someone who did. So far, four of the patients have since been cleared of the illness.

British Columbia reported the country’s first case of community transmission last night, with officials confirming eight new cases.

One Vancouver woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus despite having not left the country nor having had contact with anyone else who was already diagnosed with the virus.

The risk of COVID-19 continues to remain low for Canadians, according to health officials.

Health officials in Ontario, British Columbia and across Canada have said the risk posed by COVID-19 in this country remains low, however, they have been preparing for weeks for a possible outbreak.

Originating in China, now Iran, South Korea and Italy are all currently facing serious outbreaks of the coronavirus.

A full interactive map of the coronavirus’s spread can be found here.

There are a total of 49 confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Canada with Ontario having over two dozen, British Columbia having 21, Quebec with two cases, and Alberta reporting its first presumptive case last night.