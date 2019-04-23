Remembering the victims of the Toronto Van Attack, one year later

On the one year anniversary of the Toronto Van Attack, a sickening vehicular massacre that saw the death of 10 people (eight women and two men) we take a moment to remember those who passed away.

The attack on Yonge Street through the North York City Centre business district, deliberately targeted pedestrians. 16 others were also injured, some critically.

On this day we’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to the families of:

Beutis Renuka Amarasinghe, 45

Andrea Bradden, 33

Geraldine Brady, 83

So He Chung, 22

Anne Marie D’Amico, 30

Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94

Chul Min “Eddie” Kang, 45

Ji Hun Kim, 22

Munir Najjar, 85

Dorothy Sewell, 80

May they rest in peace.