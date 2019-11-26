RESIGN: Andrew Scheer facing heat from all fronts

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer received a cold reception at a Conservative meeting in Montreal, Quebec on Monday. Some failed Conservative candidates called on the leader to resign—demanding that he step aside so that another candidate could replace him, according to the CBC.

Scheer has been dealing with a cacophony of discontent from Conservatives after his election loss to Justin Trudeau, with many believing that the CPC leader lost a winnable election. Throughout the campaign, Scheer fell over tripwires and was sucked into a needless debate on social conservatism that distracted voters from core party messaging.

Conservative party grandees have been vocal in their criticism of Scheer. Peter MacKay, for instance, declared that issues like abortion and immigration “hung round [Scheer’s] neck like a stinking albatross.” MacKay went on to say that, “it was like having an open net and missing the net.”

Former Conservative leaders, Rona Ambrose and Kim Campbell, have also attacked Scheer, although Ambrose’s criticism was less abrasive than Campbells. On Twitter, Ambrose voiced her support of pride parades, saying that she “was proud to have been the first Tory leader to march in a Pride Parade.” She went on to say that “It’s time to move forward together and show ALL families we have their backs!” This has been seen as a direct rebuke of Scheer’s leadership.

Despite being under attack from Red Tories, Scheer has also begun to feel the heat from social conservatives as well. In an article by the Globe and Mail, it was reported that some social conservatives groups have called on Scheer to resign.

Scheer will be facing a leadership review in April of next year where he will have to defend his leadership during the election. Last month, high-level CPC sources told The Post Millennial that both Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay were preparing leadership bids. MacKay vehemently denied the claim.

“I think he should resign and run again for his job. If he’s confident that the party membership backs him, that’s the way to test that,” said high-profile Conservative aide Kory Teneycke to CBC’s Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos on Monday.

Teneyke was the former director of communications to Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Doug Ford’s campaign manager during the 2018 Ontario election.

“Being asked if you want to be Andrew Scheer’s chief of staff right now is probably like asking someone if they want to be captain of the Titanic,” he said. “It’s a great honour if it’s before it hits the iceberg, but after the iceberg, it seems like less of an honour and more of a hardship post. I think the iceberg was the election.”

Over the past weekend Scheer fired two of his top aides.