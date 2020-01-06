Culture

Ricky Gervais shines at Golden Globes despite salty mainstream media coverage

What Gervais does is hold a mirror up to the Hollywood elite, but for once, they don’t enjoy looking into it.
What Gervais does is hold a mirror up to the Hollywood elite, but for once, they don’t enjoy looking into it.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
5 mins read

The 77th Annual Golden Globes came and went again last night: snooze fest. Full disclosure the only reason I watched was for host and funny man Ricky Gervais. If you’re a fan of stand up comedy you likely already know of Ricky Gervais’s legendary hosting of the Golden Globes. Last night marked the fifth time Gervais hosted the pretentious, I mean prestigious event.

Ricky’s style as a comedian is unmatched in terms of his relentless hammering of a joke. He’s crass and unashamed of it, and what do you have to be ashamed of when all of your jokes are rooted in undeniable truths. Watch the full opening monologue here.

What makes Ricky Gervais such a perfect addition to the hobnobbery is that he’s playing to the camera and ergo the folks at home. He’s cracking jokes for the people who got dragged into watching it because their date or friend has asked them to. He’s lining up tour dates for himself via the golden globes gig which is at least smart if nothing else. He is taking the urine, as they say in jolly old England and boy what better event in need of just that.

I didn’t want to miss a moment of Ricky so I was tuned in about a half an hour before because I had to find an illegal stream to watch it on. I was watching for some of the preshow madness or red carpet as they call it. Interviews with make-up caked faces and the kind of dresses that were made to trip over it were something else, I tell ya. It’s a convention of narcissists who just can’t help themselves on such a night. One nice example of that was Nicole Kidman doing laps around people getting interviewed before crashing them altogether.

The interview formula seems pretty standard, tell the celebrity how amazing they look and ask them what brand of clothing they’re in deep stuff. Exactly the type of conversation that would precursor a lecture about the state of politics and the world at large and there was certainly no shortage of that. Celebs accepted their awards with lots to say about climate change, vegan diet alternatives, diversity in Hollywood, abortion rights and so on.

I suppose that the oddest thing for me was just how bad these actors are at acting. Sure, they’re award winners and many have impressed me in roles before such as Joaquin Phoenix who went on to give a long incoherent speech about something. I’m not sure what but he’s unhappy, I know that much as were most stars last night. They seem to have the most trouble with acting as their authentic selves. You’d think that acting as a normal person would be easy for such trained professionals but their facial expressions and timing always seemed off. Give them a good script and a great director and they can transform into just about anybody but leave them up at the podium all by themselves and they forget everything they’ve ever learned in theatre school.

That is why a host like Ricky Gervais so imperative to keeping the boat from drifting out into dangerously self-aggrandizing waters. He trolls the reverence, skewers the hypocrisy and acts as a cultural translator between the Hollywood elite and the blue collars that keep the box-office running. He was the best thing to happen to the affair.

A joke that stands alone from his 2016 opening monologue went, “One Hollywood publication said that me hosting would mean that some film stars would stay away for fear of being made fun of. As if film stars would stay away from a chance to win a golden globe…particularly if their film company has already paid for it.” It gets the kind of involuntary reaction that is priceless, especially from Hollywood film company producer Harvey Weinstein, who enjoyed the joke in a way that was proof positive that it wasn’t hardly a joke at all.

For his fifth, and possibly final performance as the host of the Globes he seemed to be tamer than his previous performance in 2016 which I would argue was his best. He also chose to go less after individual celebrities and more so after the companies and corporations that dictate Hollywood’s fad-like mandates. When he did take a swing at them though, he threw his whole body behind it. “Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.” That got a lukewarm response before Gervais turned the sentiment onto the crowd, “Well you say you’re woke but the companies you work for, I mean, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney…I mean if ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? So if you do win an award tonight don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg so if you win, right, come up accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and f*ck off.”

Took the words out of my mouth, thanks Ricky. Of course, many media outlets scolded Ricky for his lack of concern for the various social issues of the world. The Los Angeles Times headline read, “Politics reigned at the Golden Globes. Too Bad Ricky Gervais didn’t notice.” The Washington Post headline declared, “At the Golden Globes, Gervais’s sharpest barb poked Hollywood’s piety. Nobody cared.” I dare say Ricky is the only one who did seem to care, at least when it came to speaking on issues earnestly. One joke was, “Our next presenter was in starred in Netflix’s Bird Box, a movie where people survive by acting like they don’t see a thing—sort of like working for Harvey Weinstein.” That was met with boos and groans to which Gervais wasted no time retorting with, “You did it! I didn’t you did it!”

Another great example of Gervais putting the master in master of ceremonies is his ability to predict the predictable, dogmatic Hollywood psyche and false sense of ethics. A joke regarding Epstein was a testament to the comic’s timing. While referring to his own show Afterlife Ricky goes on to say, ” So, in the end, he didn’t kill himself, just like Jefferey Epstein,” upon groans to that Gervais tells the audience, “Shut up, I know he’s your friend but I don’t care.”

What Gervais does is hold a mirror up to the Hollywood elite, but for once, they don’t enjoy looking into it. If in the end, this is Gervais’s last time hosting, it will likely be my last time watching as well.

Culture
Entertainment
Humour
Opinion
Golden Globes
Ricky Gervais
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations