RIPMIKE top trend on Twitter after Mike Sloan’s death

Beloved Canadian Mike Sloan, who made his fight with cancer public on Twitter, has passed away.

Sloan had been suffering from Stage 4 Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer, initially being given only six months to live, outliving the diagnosis by four months.

Sloan was known for his clever observations, which included everything from his cat to Canadian politics.

The deeply personal tweets gave insight into what it was like to stare death in the face, and the perspective of someone who knows their days are numbered.

The London, Ontario native was followed by several Canadian personalities and political figures, including This Hour‘s Rick Mercer, Arlene Dickinson, Bill Morneau, and Michelle Rempel.

Mike Sloan passed peacefully at 1:25pm EST via MAID. He asked me (@bobsmith55) to let you know. I was with him at the end, holding his hand. He thanks you all for your support on this journey. His last words were, “Tell Chub I love him.” — Mike Sloan (@mikelondoncan) January 20, 2020

In a tweet, it was announced that Sloan passed peacefully at 1:25 pm EST via MAID (medically assisted in dying.) His last words were “Tell Chub (his cat) I love him.”