Opinion

RYU: A bold proposal to repurpose the CBC and the Governor General’s Office

Both the CBC and the position of Governor General have slightly problematic roles in Canadian society.
Both the CBC and the position of Governor General have slightly problematic roles in Canadian society.
Mika Ryu Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Both the CBC and the position of Governor General have slightly problematic roles in Canadian society.

The Queen is dead, long live the Queen!

The Governor General position has long been considered a vestige of our country’s monarchical roots, the role being a largely unnoticed ceremonial role that comes with a fancy house, a summer home castle, and a six-figure salary with a generous pension that can be claimed by a former Governor General’s widow as well. They can hire deputies and staff as they please, and expense all sorts of official travels. They have been political patrons, journalists, and our current viceroy is a former astronaut.

Attempts throughout history to do “something modern” with the nation’s viceregal office have failed, as our federation is seemingly founded on the principles of national disunity. Any attempt at reform is doomed to fall before skeptical provincial eyes that are institutionally perfect for seeing any major structural change as a hidden attempt at a sinister power grab.

Pierre Trudeau famously tried to make the position stronger, with codified powers that actually correspond with reality. The new officeholder would be known as the “First Canadian” rather than “Governor General”. The provinces told him where to go.

Our public broadcaster in the digital age

The CBC, on the other hand, finds itself increasingly accused of partisanship in the new era of social media algorithms.

As a public corporation, it is often the target of calls for its defunding. It remains one of the industries where the government directly competes with private enterprises. To be fair, however, the CBC operates independently from the government.

Of course, money speaks, and independence is inevitably compromised when you expect corporate entities to bite the hand that feeds them. To make things worse, the government recently compromised the independence of other major news outlets with a generous package of election year bribes. For evidence, one need not look further than those news outlets’ own response, or lack thereof, to the “bailout”.

There was once a world where a country like Canada would not be served by a national broadcaster without government intervention. That is decidedly no longer the case. The Canadian media landscape is healthy and thriving. It would not look much less so with the absence of the CBC. Any initial niches that open up as a result of their absence could likely be filled quite quickly.

Think about all the functions of the CBC in Canadian society, and then think about which of those functions could not be filled at least as well by CTV or the National Post and affiliated papers. Those two corporations are already infringing on much of the CBC’s traditional territory and are largely doing a better job of it.

The Proposal

To the extent that these two symbolically significant Canadian institutions have not already become obsolete, there is little hope that either of them will enjoy any future relevance without a dramatic shift in mandate. It is the reason for this ambitious proposal, one that could make use of these institutions for a greater benefit to Canadian society.

The Governor General’s less-than-inspirational itinerary largely consists of foreign visits that are not important enough to require the attention of the prime minister, as well as various ceremonial functions. The aspects of the CBC that are not well-served by the private sector are such things as the preservation of Canadian political and cultural history, and aspects of the maintenance of indigenous languages.

Seems like a good fit can be found between the two. On the news front, Canadians are well looked after by private entities, especially in light of organizations like Canadian Press, Associated Press, and Reuters. On the political front, Canada already has well-established constitutional principles that no longer confer any real practical authority to the Governor General.

Imagine if, instead of gallivanting around Ottawa, Canada, and the world, the Governor General spent their days watching parliament. Give them access to cabinet and caucus meetings and have them report to Canadians how the sausage-making is going. In the age of social media, the viceregal office can be transformed into one that has a real relationship with the Canadian people, one that has almost unlimited access within the Ottawa bubble.

Subject to national interests with respect to government confidentiality, the officeholder can ensure that Canadians get the maximum possible context behind political stories without jeopardizing national security. Give them three deputies, one selected by each of the three biggest parties in parliament, to act as whistleblowers against any perceived partisanship.

The ideal candidate would be one who can be trusted to stay in-touch with public sentiment, and securely exhibit a level of candour that would surprise both domestic and foreign observers.

That is where the CBC would come in. Governors General and their deputies can use its existing corporate infrastructure to focus on arming the public with the required contextual knowledge to be able to properly understand and discuss the happenings in parliament, with the express primary mandate of bursting the Ottawa bubble and ensuring that it stays that way.

Public trust in public institutions is fundamental to a well-functioning society. Sometimes you need to get more political to get less political, and this future CBC would enjoy a much higher level of public trust and satisfaction with a public broadcaster with a reduced and specific mandate to foster tri-partisan discussion that gets heard by the Canadians who are interested to hear.

Opinion
Cbc News
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature