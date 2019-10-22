Saskatchewan Premier demands new deal between Canada, Alberta and Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has penned a letter demanding that a new deal be negotiated for Alberta and Saskatchewan.

In his letter, Moe points out that the new Liberal minority government does not represent Saskatchewan and Alberta at all. Following the election, Conservatives won all 14 seats in Saskatchewan, as well as 33 out of 34 seats in Alberta, with a lone NDP candidate. The Liberals were shut out of both provinces.

“In Canada, we now have a Liberal minority government that did not receive the popular vote, has no clear mandate, will be supported by either a fourth place party that has never governed or a party that does not want to be part of this nation,” Moe writes. “This minority government also has no representation from Saskatchewan or Alberta.”

“It’s time for a new deal with Canada.”

Moe decided to take Prime Minister Justin Trudeau up on his offer of support, saying that nice words are great, but Saskatchewan and Alberta want action, and they want it now.

To remedy the fractured relationship between Western Canada and the East, Moe proposed three solutions:

Cancel the federal carbon tax. Commit to negotiate a new equalization formula that is fair to Saskatchewan and Alberta. Commit to develop a plan to ensure Saskatchewan and Alberta can get our exports to international markets. This means pipelines.

“I am ready to meet with Prime Minister Trudeau at any time to discuss how he will be moving forward on these issues. Prime Minister, you said you heard our frustrations and want to support us,” Moe continues.

“We are ready for you to prove it.”