Saskatchewan sides with Ontario and Alberta on opposing gun bans

Provinces are disagreeing with the federal Liberals regarding their plan to enforce a handgun ban. They are instead siding with law enforcement who are arguing that banning legal guns is not the way to reduce violent crimes in Canada.

Saskatchewan is among the governments arguing against the planned handgun ban which is only directed at legal gun owners. They are also against banning semi-automatic rifles and allowing municipalities to choose whether they want to ban handguns for their areas on their own judgement.

Ontario’s Premier, Doug Ford, also commented that bans on legal gun carriers will not be an effective way of lowering gun violence in his area or others.

In Alberta’s legislature, they unanimously passed a motion to preserve the rights of their legal gun owners.

Gun bans are opposed by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police. CTV News reported Vancouver police Chief, Adam Palmer saying, “The firearms laws in Canada are actually very good right now. They’re very strict.”

Trudeau previously said, “I very much look forward to the election campaign in which we will be able to share with Canadians our vision for how to keep Canadians safer.”

“That involves, yes, strengthening gun control but it also involves investments that … are so deeply needed in community infrastructure.”

Palmer argued, “People can’t be naive to the realities of how it works with organized crime and smuggling.”

“There will always be an influx of guns from the United States into Canada,” he added. “Heroin is illegal in Canada, too, but we have heroin in Canada.”