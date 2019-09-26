Scheer promises to launch inquiry into SNC-Lavalin if elected

On a gloomy day in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Papineau riding, Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer announced that if his Conservative government were to be elected, his party would launch a judicial inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal.

Amongst other statements, Scheer made big claims directly referencing the SNC-Lavalin scandal, with a specific focus on cabinet confidentiality, something that Scheer made clear he believes Justin Trudeau abused during the SNC-Scandal.

“Cabinet confidentiality exists to protect sensitive matters of policy in order to create good policy it doesn’t exist to protect corrupt leaders. That is why, in the most serious criminal cases, we will allow the RCMP to ask the supreme court of Canada to rule on the disclosure of evidence,” said Scheer.

Scheer's comments in Justin Trudeau's riding this morning regarding holding him accountable pic.twitter.com/zpJPq6tUGw — ROBERTO WAKERELL-CRUZ ⚾️ (@Robertopedia) September 26, 2019 Scheer’s statement this morning to introduce legislation that would allow the RCMP to ask the Supreme Court of Canada for access to information protected by cabinet confidence.

“No longer will a corrupt Prime Minister be able to be the gatekeeper of his own crimes.”

The Conservative party also made it clear that it was their intention to hold Trudeau accountable for his mishandling of SNC-Lavalin.

“The measures I’ve announced today and others I will announce later in the campaign will safeguard our democracy against the whims of sleazy and unscrupulous politicians.”

Scheer went on to say that Trudeau will be held accountable by the people of Canada, stating that Canadians will be able to vote for what’s right in October’s federal election.

Scheer’s full address can be seen here.