Scheer tells Trudeau to recall Parliament on Nov. 25

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is calling PM Trudeau to recall Parliament just five days after Trudeau is expected to announce his cabinet.

According to the CBC, Scheer made the demand a day before the two leaders were supposed to meet.

Simon Jefferies, the spokesperson for Andrew Scheer, said Parliament should reconvene to address growing divisions in the country coupled with an economic downturn in the energy sector.

“Trudeau can’t keep running scared from testing the confidence of the House,” said Jefferies. “We need to roll up our sleeves and get to work on behalf of Canadians.”

Jefferies said Scheer would try to convince Trudeau for certain priorities to be included in his throne speech. They’ll be based on the Conservatives’ priorities for the new Parliament.

Priorities include “keeping Canada united and strong,” “helping Canadians get ahead,” “restoring ethics and accountability in government,” and “getting the energy sector back to work.”

The Liberals won 157 seats this election, enough to form a minority government; the Conservatives came second with 121 MPs.

Trudeau has said he will reveal his new cabinet on November 20 but hasn’t announced when he plans to recall Parliament.