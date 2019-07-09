Scheer vows to scrap clean fuel standard, calls out “secret” Liberal plan

According to City News, Andrew Scheer has stated again that he would scrap the new standards that will force cleaner-burning fuels in addition to scrap the federal carbon tax if his Conservative Party wins in the coming federal election.

In a letter to PM Trudeau, Scheer outlines how the standards due to take place on liquid fuels such as gasoline in 2022 would increase gas prices by at least four cents a litre, not including the national price on carbon.

Scheer brands these fuel standards as a “secret fuel tax,” calling for Trudeau to stop them in their tracks.

The clean-fuel standard is intended to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gasses by over 30 million tonnes annually, which would take a healthy chunk out of the nearly 200 million tonnes Canada pledged to cut under the Paris climate-change accord.

Scheer says he would also get rid of the fuel standard as well as the carbon tax if election to be Prime Minister.

