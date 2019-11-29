Seven dead after Kingston plane crash

A plane crash resulted in seven people, including three children, dying in a wooded area near Kingston, Ontario, according to CTV News.

The crash took place late Wednesday evening when an American-registered Piper PA-32 crashed before it could reach its destination of Kingston.

Although the final destination was Quebec City, the pilot decided to land in Kingston after he discovered a communication error.

Updated #TSBAir investigation page A19O178 about the November 27 collision with terrain in Kingston, ON. This page will be updated as the investigation progresses and new information is made available, or safety communications are issued https://t.co/SE26ipZXyj — TSB of Canada (@TSBCanada) November 28, 2019

Soon after, the plane crashed, hitting the ground at a very steep incline. This is presumed to have occurred at around 5:00 p.m. Unfortunately, everyone on board the aircraft died.

There is currently an on-going investigation into the plane crash, which usually requires the Transportation Safety Board of Canada to interview witnesses and read through maintenance footage. When this is done, the police will have a greater understanding of what caused the crash.