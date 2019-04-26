Opinion

Sex, religion, and politics: Trudeau’s risky uncivilized discourse

Though we can’t turn back time to the good old days, we can look back and attempt to teach ourselves a lesson from rules we once knew, and generally, followed. Straying away from the ways of old can be risky.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Trudeau’s government has been fun, hasn’t it? We all knew it would be bad, but did any of us see it being this blatant?

Over the last four years, Trudeau’s government has not missed one opportunity to present their righteousness through virtue signalling, has not hesitated to make moralistic arguments, and Trudeau himself has a quick trigger finger when it comes to dismissing the views of those he disagrees with, going so far as to call them racist.

We got a glimpse of what the Trudeau-led future would look like when the PM stated that his gender-equal cabinet was because “it’s 2015.”

Progress is important; there’s no doubt. But to replace something old, tried, and true with unfettered ideas just for the sake of progress is essentially throwing the baby out with the bath water.

One rule we should try to re-learn is how to have civil discourse with one another. In the words of Linus van Pelt from the Peanuts comics, “There are three things I have learned never to discuss with people … Religion, politics and the Great Pumpkin!”

Though the Great Pumpkin surely isn’t as controversial a topic as it once was, the actual third topic, sex, is apparently all of the rage nowadays!

Sex, religion, and politics.

Where, more than anywhere, have we heard these topics constantly brought up than from Trudeau and his government? While politics are obviously a given from our prime minister, it’s the infusion of politics with the first two topics that has been utilized by Trudeau to divide Canadians.

Trudeau has a sex-obsessed government, can’t we all admit that? Gender expression, gender rights, and the deconstruction of sex as a whole are Team Trudeau’s bread and butter. Members of the Trudeau government have had a ball and a biscuit changing Canadian law to better fit their world view, and they didn’t waste any time doing it.

For one government to implement change in such a rapid manner is high-risk, and for what reward? Is Trudeau a prime minister? Or is he more interested in managing social change to create what he considers a better future?

Introducing a third gender, cheering on a culture that permits minors to transition against parent’s consent, as well as charging fines to the tune of $55,000 for stating biological facts, are all now apart of this upside down world Trudeau has permitted to exist.

And how about religion?

Though Trudeau was raised Catholic, it is perhaps fair to say that his connection to the religion he was raised in is tenuous at the very best. The stances Trudeau takes on many social issues do not reflect a deep connection with Christianity in any way, that immediately comes to mind.

The aforementioned deconstruction of gender roles, defunding Christian summer camps that oppose abortion, with members of his government accusing political opponents of bigotry for “voting against every single civil rights advancement in the last 25 years.”

We may have gotten ourselves in a political pickle. It really does feel like there is nothing we can do to adjust our culture back into having civilized discourse. Instead, we have politicians who want to shut down conversation, and who want to uproot cornerstones of society, replacing them with new ideas whose intentions are not entirely obvious.

I once heard of a a guy named Abe who said “a house divided against itself cannot stand,” and personally, I cannot stand a house divided. Say what you want about the former clerk of the privy council Michael Wernick, but he was right about one thing.

The rhetoric we use surrounding our politics has taken a frightening turn. While I don’t agree with him saying that “somebody is going to get shot,” I do agree that using terms like “treasonous” to describe our PM should be used extremely carefully. Words of such nature could insinuate to some that action must be taken.

Earlier this year, we heard a woman imply in Trudeau’s face that he should be hanged for selling Canada to globalists. Is that any more productive than accusing Alberta of having an extremism problem? I personally do not think so. For us to truly succeed, we need to all collectively cool our figurative jets.

Liberals should learn that applying their progressive ideologies into law without any hint of precaution can often lead to more harm than good. It can often harm those you purport to help, and can often lead to further instability.

Conservatives should keep in mind that there are problems with the current system, and that there are perhaps more radical beliefs held by members on the right than one might initially think. Comment sections can be extremely nasty places on both sides of the aisle, and conservatives can just as easily cross lines as liberals can.

Let’s take a second to collect ourselves and focus on what’s best for us as a nation. Let’s take a step back. Because obviously, something has gone awry in the way we talk about our problems.

God willing, we figure it out sooner rather than later.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

