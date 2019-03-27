Culture

Should non-Muslims be wearing hijabs to show solidarity?

The trend started with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and was eventually replicated by several female newscasters and policewomen while spreading in the general community as a movement under the name “headscarf for harmony.”
The trend started with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and was eventually replicated by several female newscasters and policewomen while spreading in the general community as a movement under the name “headscarf for harmony.”
Anna Slatz Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Though it shouldn’t have to be said, I will say it anyway: In no way is this commentary meant to be construed as anything but what it is: An observation of the post-Christchurch reaction by non-Muslims. Those who died at the Al-Noor mosque are victims of a horrific crime, amplified in its tragedy by the fact it was committed in a place of worship.

While New Zealand, a very small country this will no doubt have a lasting impact on, has been coping with the aftermath, a debate has arisen over the hordes of sympathetic non-Muslim women taking up hijab in an attempt to show “solidarity” with the Muslim community. The trend started with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and was eventually replicated by several female newscasters and policewomen while spreading in the general community as a movement under the name “headscarf for harmony.” Even female-bodied mannequins were given hijabs.

The post-Christchurch mourning wasn’t the first time western women wrapped their heads up and called it righteous solidarity, of course. World Hijab Day has been observed since 2013, and non-Muslim women are invited to wear hijabs in support of the Muslim community. Booths are even set up on college campuses and in communities where Muslim women will offer wrap the heads of non-Muslims in the name of “interfaith solidarity.” And who doesn’t want to show interfaith solidarity, right? You’re not a bigot, are you?

It does not have to be said that you don’t see Muslim women removing their hijabs to stand in “interfaith solidarity” with any other community, because that would be absurd. Of course they don’t, nor should they. Solidarity isn’t supposed to have a dress code. But when I expressed my awkward concern over the adoption of the hijab as some sort of grand symbol for peace and harmony, I wasn’t surprised to have immediately been met with an onslaught of resistance and, of course, accusations of racism and Trump-ism. When I noted that people were not so quick to adorn a crucifix or any other religious symbol in a show of “interfaith solidarity,” I was met with silence.

The weirdest reading of the situation, as far as I am concerned, came from a Muslim women’s blogspace Amaliah, which patently refused to say the word “woman” when referencing who was adorning the hijabs in the name of “solidarity.” Their short post chronically utilized the terms “people” and “New Zealanders”—“Headscarf for Harmony launched an initiative calling people to wear hijabs to show solidarity with the Muslim community”—as though the hijab was a universal, non-gendered garment. Meanwhile, all of the photo-tweets they provided in their post were of women, not men, wearing hijabs. Duck-faced white women posing for selfies in their bathrooms and cars, as though they’d just picked up the hottest new accessory.

Amaliah’s post inadvertently drew attention to the biggest issue surrounding these hijab-based campaigns for “solidarity” or whatever nonsensical hashtag buzzword, and that is the gendered nature of the hijab. No men in New Zealand were walking around in hijab. They were allowed to grieve and show support in the normal way anyone would grieve and show support after a tragedy… there was no dress code. Just in that fact alone, that there were two radically different options for “showing support” depending on gender, demonstrates the extremely problematic nature of the “headscarf for harmony” movement.

But this is just one way in which it is a concern. Many ex- or reform-Muslim women, including Rita Panahi, Yasmin Mohammed, and Masih Alinejad have also spoken out against adorning the hijab as a symbol of harmony, love and solidarity. They rightfully note that it is a compulsory, sexist garment in the vast majority of the Muslim world, directly intended to suppress women’s sexual expression and bodily autonomy.

Movements like World Hijab Day have absolutely no statement on compulsory hijab and celebrate the concept of “modesty” as though it’s not one western women have been fighting against for generations. This speaks to the wider issue of de-liberalization when faced with creeping Islamism, westerners readily and happily throwing out long-held concepts in favor of acquiescing to the Muslim community. Recall the Birmingham school which literally cancelled its LGBT sex education lessons after 400 Muslim families withdrew their 600 children from the school in protest. “Modesty,” of course, will always go back to a question of why, for whom, and what is the implication of non-modesty?

In Muslim nations, of course, the connotations of being an “immodest” woman are very dire—“immodest” women are shameful, provocative, and undeserving of respect or safety. In Iran, where women have been staging anti-hijab protests to the deafening silence of the same western women who will adorn the hijab in ‘solidarity,’ Islamic police known as Modesty Guards will frequently confront and even attack the women for removing their hijab. In other words, like the hijab, the concept of modesty (especially within an Islamic context) is yet another regulation on female sexual expression and bodily autonomy.

During my Twitter-mobbing on this issue, I was confronted by someone whose logic effectively amounted to “well they’re not compulsory in New Zealand!” As though suddenly all of the hijab’s problematic connotations disappeared the moment they crossed the border into a more liberalized society. As if the ideology behind it melted away, and the influence of its place of origin did not follow it. Nothing could be more ignorantly stated. As the Birmingham example reveals, ideas follow people.

Hijabs are not simply pieces of cloth. They are symbols with origins and ideas attached to them, none of which simply vanish based on location. But that symbolism is legitimized every time a western woman throws on a hijab as though it is a singularly positive gesture while either naively or purposefully ignoring the plight of women who do not have a choice, often at the behest of hijabis who would rather pretend like those women don’t exist at all (like Nazma Khan).

However, I am not so easily able to dismiss the plight of millions of women worldwide for whom control of their own bodies has been stolen away. Those women who disappear into the void of nothingness every time World Hijab Day rolls around, or a white woman takes a selfie in her fashionable new hijab. For those women we must remain skeptical and continue to assert the inherently sexist nature of hijab and modesty politics. Until not a single hijab is compulsory, and the ideology of religious sex policing has been scrubbed into the fringes of recognized patriarchal bullshit, not a single one can be legitimized as an honest-to-goodness choice.

Culture
Culture Wars
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations