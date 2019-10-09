SINGH ASCENDENT? Jagmeet greeted by thousands at Ryerson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was greeted by thousands of students and faculty members of Ryerson University on his visit to the campus.
He participated in the school strike against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cuts to OSAP.
Singh has been gaining traction, especially after his performances in the televised debates, which many political observers say he won.
This apparent rise in popularity was evident when thousands of students (according to reporters on scene) swarmed Singh, asking for photos and handshakes.
Singh has also said he will eliminate student debt and lower tuition costs for universities, popular policies for youth voters disillusioned with Trudeau’s four years in office.
Singh also has been showing his knowledge of pop culture, tapping into the cool factor Trudeau used to his advantage in 2015.
Singh appeared on CTV’s “The Social” — a popular Canadian women’s talk show — earlier this week to tell the hosts about Rihanna following him on Instagram.
Trudeau’s campaign victory was in large part due to high support from women and youth voters in 2015.