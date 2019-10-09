SINGH ASCENDENT? Jagmeet greeted by thousands at Ryerson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was greeted by thousands of students and faculty members of Ryerson University on his visit to the campus.

He participated in the school strike against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cuts to OSAP.

Jagmeet Singh sporting the red square (student strike symbol) with students organizing a strike on November 6th.Ryerson Students' Union – RSU, Singh supports the strike, will you? Posted by Ryerson Student Strike on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Singh has been gaining traction, especially after his performances in the televised debates, which many political observers say he won.

This apparent rise in popularity was evident when thousands of students (according to reporters on scene) swarmed Singh, asking for photos and handshakes.

We were supposed to walk through campus but we’ve only made it one block. Singh can barely move a foot before someone asks for a photo or a handshake pic.twitter.com/xsD3VuFFU5 — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) October 8, 2019

Singh has also said he will eliminate student debt and lower tuition costs for universities, popular policies for youth voters disillusioned with Trudeau’s four years in office.

Out here at Ryerson talking about our New Deal for Young People. Because students just want to start their lives with a fair shot at chasing their dreams🤙🏾 #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/e2mOxUSd4i — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 8, 2019

Singh also has been showing his knowledge of pop culture, tapping into the cool factor Trudeau used to his advantage in 2015.

Singh appeared on CTV’s “The Social” — a popular Canadian women’s talk show — earlier this week to tell the hosts about Rihanna following him on Instagram.

Say WHAT?! Federal NDP Leader @theJagmeetSingh spilled ALL the tea on his DMs with @Rihanna! ☕️



Catch the full discussion here: https://t.co/l5XYXaGntm pic.twitter.com/JfPz8WzKQg — The Social (@TheSocialCTV) October 8, 2019

Trudeau’s campaign victory was in large part due to high support from women and youth voters in 2015.