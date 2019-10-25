SNOWPOCALYPSE: Alberta to FREEZE this weekend

There is severe winter weather coming to Alberta. Alongside the snow showers expected this weekend, Albertans are also going to have to suffer through 100 km/h winds, according to CTV news.

To prepare for this Snowpocalypse, the RCMP are advising motorists to avoid driving this weekend due to poor road conditions, which have already created accidents on Highway 43.

Potent low pressure moving through Alberta with 10-20cm of snow for parts of Northern Alberta, strong winds gusting 90-100km/h in Central and Southern Alberta #abstorm pic.twitter.com/IsmQrB6EuV — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) October 25, 2019

The Alberta government has stated that 10-15 cm of snow is expected in Northern Alberta, with the rain that began on Friday morning, turning to snow when the temperature drops.

A snowfall warning has been issued for towns within Jasper National Park. Due to this, traffic across the north of the province to the western border with British Columbia will be affected.

Snowfall is expected to clear up by Saturday evening.

