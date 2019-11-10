Southern Alberta pummeled by 20 cm of snow

Get ready Southern Alberta, winter is here.

Areas in Southern Alberta won’t just be the coldest places on earth this weekend, they’ll also be one of the snowiest in Canada.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a large chunk of Southern Alberta including Calgary.

Residents can expect anywhere from 10 to 25 cm of snow, while temperatures will include a high of -12 C and a low of -15 C.

Snowfall Warning List

Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – SundreBanff National ParkBrooks – Strathmore – VulcanCity of CalgaryCypress Hills Provincial Park – ForemostDrumheller – Three HillsKananaskis – CanmoreLethbridge – Taber – Milk RiverMedicine Hat – Bow Island – SuffieldOkotoks – High River – Claresholm

Environment Canada has advised Albertans to be prepared to adjust to changing driving conditions as the snow starts to fall.