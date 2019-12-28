Stephen Harper named to Order of Canada

Stephen Harper was among 120 Canadians named to the Order of Canada this week by Governor General Julie Payette.

Harper, who served as Canada’s 22nd prime minister, will join the exclusive club of notable countrymen that according to Payette’s office, “honours people whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.”

The former Conservative PM joins film director James Cameron, retired diplomat Raymond Chretien, philanthropist and founder of McDonald’s Canada George Cohon and optical physicist and Nobel Prize winner Donna Strickland in receiving the highest honour, Companion of the Order of Canada.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the order’s advisor council. Friday’s announcement also include 38 nominations for ‘Officer of the Order of Canada’ and 77 for ‘Member of the Order of Canada’ status.