STRIKE: Ontario high School teachers vote ‘overwhelmingly’ for action

High school teachers in Ontario have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike, according to CTV News.

After a vote in Toronto, 95 percent of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) voted in favour, thus providing an “overwhelming” mandate to carry out strike action.

Alongside teachers, the union also represents education workers who also voted strongly in favour of a strike.

Ontario's teachers have provided incredibly strong strike mandates.These are thoughtful people whose lived-experience&that of their students, has seriously been eroded by this government. Parents and neighbours know who is at fault.Minister @Sflecce bravado isn't helpful. https://t.co/jBZaUsfw87 — Charles E Pascal (@CEPascal) November 18, 2019

The OSSTF now has to send a five-day notice stating when the strike will begin. After this, they will be in a legal position to stage a strike.

Elementary school teachers and Catholic school board teachers are also expected to threaten strike action.