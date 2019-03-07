Taxpayers foot CBC Trump attack ads

Ads have been appearing throughout Canada on billboards and in public places comparing Donald Trump’s request to fund a border wall with Mexico to the USSR border wall in East Germany.

Currently President Donald Trump is considering a tentative deal with congress to fund a portion of the border wall. The US President has indicated he wants to avoid another government shut down over the issue and see legislation before signing the deal.

Trump has brought border security to the center of his domestic policy platform. The U.S-Mexico border wall was one of the main things he campaigned on before his 2016 election.

It is unclear how much CBC has spent on the billboard and TV-ad campaign but they have appeared in several locations throughout Canada including on Vancouver’s transit system.

