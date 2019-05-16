Taxpayers were billed thousands a month for Trudeau household’s organic appetite

According to hundreds of documents by the Privy Council Office, the average grocery bill of the Prime Minister’s household skyrocketed after Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister in 2015.

Taxpayers, who have to foot the household bills of their respective Prime Minister, were once billed $2,533 in January 2016 shortly after they elected Justin Trudeau. On average, Canadians spent around $730 a month on groceries in the same year.

In comparison, Stephen Harper’s average grocery bill amounted to a little over $1,000 a month.

The Trudeau family’s preference has been for all organic foods, particularly Market Organics on York Street.

Loblaws was also privileged with a $13,000 a year budget to provide the household “refreshments”.

Subsequent bills at Market Organics totalled $2,080 in February, and $1,955 in March.

Some other grocery destinations for the Trudeau’s included a health food supermarket in Gatineau for $2,324 in January 2017 and $1,814 in February.

The receipts cover a range of purchases from 2015 to early 2017 and reveal the prime minister’s spending habits.