WATCH: Teen with terminal cancer urges Canadians to vote

Maddison Yetman, an 18-year-old Winnipegger was shocked to discover that she was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given only days to live.

The shocking revelation came on Sunday morning when Yetman, feeling sick, visited doctors who informed her that she had cancer. Just five days later, her family was informed that the cancer was incurable and untreatable.

Yetman decided to use the last moments on earth to pursue a noble goal: promoting democracy. In a video posted to social media, Yetman urges Canadians to vote for the election in the video saying “If I can find the time, you can find the time.” The young Winnipeg is the niece of Global News Winnipeg station manager Brett Williamson, who helped her create the video, reports Global News.

Young Winnipeg woman with days to live urges Canadians to vote What’s your excuse?Maddison Yetman was given a week to live, yet still managed to vote in Canada’s upcoming election.The remarkable young Winnipegger says if she can do it, so can anyone.READ MORE: https://globalnews.ca/news/6034115/young-winnipeg-woman-with-days-to-live-urges-canadians-to-vote/ Posted by Global News on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Williamson said this about his niece: “Maddison’s always been very politically active, right from junior high on, she had very strong views … she believes in the process as well and was looking forward to voting. She was lecturing us all on the pros and cons of the different parties in her eyes.”

The message that Yetman wishes to get across is that if she has the time to vote in the few remaining minutes she has, other Canadians can make the time.

Global News has attempted to create a campaign for Madison where on voting day, they will urge voters to take a photo of themselves after voting and publish it to social media with the hashtag #VotedForMaddison.