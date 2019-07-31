Ten-year-old boy charged with assault for throwing a ball at another boy

Remember throwing things? Ah, those were the days. Back when you could just throw a thing, and nothing bad would happen. It truly inspires a sense of nostalgia.

Nowadays, you can’t even throw a ball! Just ask the 10-year-old Michigan boy who faced charges of aggravated assault after throwing a ball at his classmate at the end of a schoolyard game.

The really cool prosecutors, who have since dropped the case, believed that they “have enough evidence to support the charge against him.” Apparently, they just didn’t feel like following through with it.

Bryce L., aged 10, threw a ball at his 9-year-old classmate, “intentionally hitting the 9-year-old with force causing an injury,” Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a telephone with the National Post.

Bryce’s throw was apparently so powerful, being thrown from his really strong 10-year-old arm, that it caused a concussion along with facial abrasions, according to prosecutors.

A Facebook fundraiser for the Cy Young award-hopeful 10-year-old has raised more than $20,000 in just under a week. Cameishi L., the child’s mom, had set an original goal of $5,304.

“I’m just as shocked as those of you reading our story,” the accused’s mother wrote on the fundraising page.

According to one spokesperson for the school, the school handled the matter “in accordance with their policies, and di not involve any authorities.” It was, in fact, the injured child’s mother that reported the matter to the police, who then referred the case to prosecutors.

In a turn of events, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy on Wednesday said there’s a “better way to go forward” than to take the child to juvenile court.

Though charges were dropped, it’s a telling sign of the safety culture that we live in. People used to joke that the world should be nerfed, and that everything should have rounded edges. Now, even a ball to the face causes a ruckus.