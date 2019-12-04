‘That was funny when I said that guy was two-faced,’ Trump says about Trudeau on hot mic

President Trump was caught mocking press coverage of his sudden decision to cancel a press conference in London, announced after a video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK prime minister Boris Johnson making banter about Trump’s conference.

Trump’s hot mic, observed by numerous different outlets in London, overheard Trump bragging about his snarky comments to Trudeau, calling the leader “two-faced.”

“Oh. And then you know what they’ll say? said Trump in a private conversation, “‘He didn’t do a press conference! He didn’t do a press conference!’”

“That was funny when I said that guy was two-faced,” Trump finally stated.

Trump’s jab at Trudeau came after the video of Trudeau making fun of Trump for his surprise press conference.