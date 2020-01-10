The final days in the lives of two victims of Ukrainian flight 752

A mother, Sahar Haghjoo, and her daughter Elsa Jadidi were among those who lost their lives on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752.

Sahar texted her father “Still haven’t taken off, so at least 30 min. Delay.”

Sahar took a picture of herself and her 8-year-old daughter shortly before the flight took off. After sending the picture to her father, Habib Haghjoo, Sahar texted, “taking off now.”

Haghjoo responded, “Good.”

Not long after sending the last text the plane went down claiming both of their lives along with the rest of the passengers on board.

Global News reported Sahar’s father responded, “I am broken.”

Sahar travelled to Iran with her daughter and husband. They were on vacation there for many weeks and visited family. Her husband came back to Canada early for work while the two stayed in Iran.

Sahar sent another picture back to her father while the two were travelling the country by train.

When talking about his granddaughter, Habib said, “She was an amazing girl.”

Elsa went to Al Haadi school in Scarborough. She was a grade 3 student there. The school released a statement on their website honoring Elsa.

The Statement read, “Elsa was a bright, beautiful and brilliant student who was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a kind, compassionate soul who lit up our classrooms, and held so much promise as a stellar student and impeccable leader at such a young age.”

“Our school will be much dimmer without Elsa to warm the hallways with her smile and laughter.”

Sahar was previously interviewed in May of 2018. The interview was regarding a case of anti-Muslim graffiti.

Sahar was at the school dropping her daughter off. She told Global News, “We live in Canada so we appreciate the diversity and it’s just horrifying.”

“We’re seeing it more and more, unfortunately. So I would discuss it with her in case she’s exposed to it again, so it doesn’t frighten her, so she has an understanding— but it’s just a sad truth.”

Sahar was employed at the YMCA in Toronto. She worked with women that are immigrants and refugees and helped them make a life for themselves in Canada.

Dolores Montavez-Ruz was a colleague of Sahars. She gave her condolences and said, “She was bright, full of life, witty and funny and smart,” and added, “She was so devoted to assisting and helping newcomer women.”

“Green was her favourite colour and she wore it so well.”

Sahar was successful and hosted a Iranian television program called Pure Home: Family Standards in Islam before moving to Canada.

Her father said, “Still she was sending narration for some English program in Press TV … They wouldn’t let her off with all her busy life.”

“She was an exceptional lady and glowing all her short life.”

