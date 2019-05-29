The majority of the U.S. wants the Raptors to beat the Warriors

For the first time in franchise history, the Toronto Raptors are going to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately for the Raptors, they will be going head to head in a best of seven series against the Golden State Warriors, a team making their fifth straight Finals appearance, who are also going for their third straight NBA championship, a feat which has not been accomplished since the 2000-2002 Los Angeles Lakers, nearly two decades ago.

The NBA, more than any other league, is used to having regular customers in their NBA finals. In the previous five finals, the NBA Finals have featured only four teams out of 30 in the league (Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat.)

For comparison, the last five MLB World Series have included eight different teams, double that of the NBA. (Boston Red Sox, L.A. Dodgers, Houston Astros, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants)

So for there to be Golden State fatigue is no surprise. According to popular online betting site BetOnline, 47 out of 50 states prefer the Raptors over the Warriors, with only Nevada, Hawaii, and their home state of California being pro-Warrior.

Almost every state in the United States is rooting for the Raptors to beat the Golden State Warriors #Toronto #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/9RVJNCrQr6 — blogTO (@blogTO) May 29, 2019

This was determined by using geotagged Twitter data and each team’s most prominent fan hashtag — #WeTheNorth for The Raptors and #DubNation for The Warriors.

The Raptors will be trying to dethrone the greatest NBA team of all time. It will be no easy task, but at least they can go in knowing they have the support of not just Canada, but most of the United States as well.

