The reason Justin Trudeau is still polling so high? Apathy and ignorance

Who are the 34 percent of Canadians still willing to vote for Trudeau?

In a previous article, I gave my explanation as to why I felt as though it was necessary for me to apologize for voting Liberal in the 2015 federal election. This time around, I’ve vowed to stay vigilant, and vote with my brain rather than my heart.

While this is true for me, it is not true for everybody. Though Justin Trudeau and his team of Liberals have been entrenched in embarrassing shortcomings and regrettable scandal after regrettable scandal, the resilient Liberal Party of Canada still manages to poll closely to the official opposition, the Andrew Scheer-led Conservative Party.

This has led me to have some carking doubts. While I know that I won’t be voting for Justin Trudeau in the next federal election, I know that a healthy portion of Canadians will be.

Can Canada handle another full term of Trudeau and his troublesome team of tyrannical two-tongued tramposos? Telling us what we want to hear one second, and going behind Canadians’ backs the next?

Of course you should be allowed to vote for Justin Trudeau. But what my question actually is, is; who is left to even vote for him? Who are the 34.5 percent of people in the most recent NANOS poll who said they would vote for Trudeau in the coming election?

Who has he not bothered? Who has he not been a hypocrite to? Who are his remaining fans?

Justin Trudeau has time and time again ruffled the feathers of Canadians, from B.C. to the Atlantic.

He’s upset to pro-oil lobby by buying a $4.5 billion pipeline, all while upsetting the anti-oil people for purchasing by… Well… Buying a $4.5 billion pipeline.

That move, in turn, upset the environmentally minded portion of his base, which has caused a green liberal exodus right into the open arms of the May-led Green Party of Canada, a party which is currently boasting some of its best poll numbers it their entire history.

He’s upset Christians by cutting funding to Church summer camps. He’s upset the pro-gun lobby by entertaining the idea of gun bans. He’s upset veterans by cutting their benefits and verbally slapping a soldier in the face by telling him that veterans were asking for too much.

He’s gone out of his way to correct a woman for saying “mankind” because it wasn’t gender inclusive enough, in what he later called a “joke.”

He gets made fun of. Not just by The Simpsons for his complete mishandling of a horribly boring scandal that could have been solved by simply apologizing, but he’s also belittled on the international stage. Go ahead, ask the Chinese what they think of our little potato.

Does anyone remember the time he invited a Sikh terrorist to a dinner with Indian heads of state? Did everyone forget that he went on vacation with his family friend, the Aga Khan?

I’ve heard people call U.S. President Trump “Teflon Don,” due to how little anything sticks to him. But if Trudeau can somehow pull off a 2019 election victory, I think the true titan of Teflon in North America would have to go to our very own huckster-charlatan, Justin Trudeau.

All of this has led me to believe that the people who are going to vote for him are mostly apolitical. It’s no use actually trying to talk someone out of voting for Trudeau, because there’s probably not much to talk about.

Trudeau voters are ether so apolitical that it doesn’t matter to them, or so brainwashed by mainstream media outlets that the Conservatives are nazis, that they wouldn’t want their vote wasted by voting for a third party like the NDP. That’s what we’re up against.

Should we be worried? I say no. The young are tired, and the old are aggravated. Another term of Trudeau could cause damage to Canada’s reputation that would take a generation to repair. Canada is smart enough to not do that to itself.