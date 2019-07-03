Opinion

The reason Justin Trudeau is still polling so high? Apathy and ignorance

Who are the 34 percent of Canadians still willing to vote for Trudeau? In a previous article, I gave my…
Who are the 34 percent of Canadians still willing to vote for Trudeau? In a previous article, I gave my…
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Who are the 34 percent of Canadians still willing to vote for Trudeau?

In a previous article, I gave my explanation as to why I felt as though it was necessary for me to apologize for voting Liberal in the 2015 federal election. This time around, I’ve vowed to stay vigilant, and vote with my brain rather than my heart.

While this is true for me, it is not true for everybody. Though Justin Trudeau and his team of Liberals have been entrenched in embarrassing shortcomings and regrettable scandal after regrettable scandal, the resilient Liberal Party of Canada still manages to poll closely to the official opposition, the Andrew Scheer-led Conservative Party.

This has led me to have some carking doubts. While I know that I won’t be voting for Justin Trudeau in the next federal election, I know that a healthy portion of Canadians will be.

Can Canada handle another full term of Trudeau and his troublesome team of tyrannical two-tongued tramposos? Telling us what we want to hear one second, and going behind Canadians’ backs the next?

Of course you should be allowed to vote for Justin Trudeau. But what my question actually is, is; who is left to even vote for him? Who are the 34.5 percent of people in the most recent NANOS poll who said they would vote for Trudeau in the coming election?

Who has he not bothered? Who has he not been a hypocrite to? Who are his remaining fans?

Justin Trudeau has time and time again ruffled the feathers of Canadians, from B.C. to the Atlantic.

He’s upset to pro-oil lobby by buying a $4.5 billion pipeline, all while upsetting the anti-oil people for purchasing by… Well… Buying a $4.5 billion pipeline.

That move, in turn, upset the environmentally minded portion of his base, which has caused a green liberal exodus right into the open arms of the May-led Green Party of Canada, a party which is currently boasting some of its best poll numbers it their entire history.

He’s upset Christians by cutting funding to Church summer camps. He’s upset the pro-gun lobby by entertaining the idea of gun bans. He’s upset veterans by cutting their benefits and verbally slapping a soldier in the face by telling him that veterans were asking for too much.

He’s gone out of his way to correct a woman for saying “mankind” because it wasn’t gender inclusive enough, in what he later called a “joke.

He gets made fun of. Not just by The Simpsons for his complete mishandling of a horribly boring scandal that could have been solved by simply apologizing, but he’s also belittled on the international stage. Go ahead, ask the Chinese what they think of our little potato.

Does anyone remember the time he invited a Sikh terrorist to a dinner with Indian heads of state? Did everyone forget that he went on vacation with his family friend, the Aga Khan?

I’ve heard people call U.S. President Trump “Teflon Don,” due to how little anything sticks to him. But if Trudeau can somehow pull off a 2019 election victory, I think the true titan of Teflon in North America would have to go to our very own huckster-charlatan, Justin Trudeau.

All of this has led me to believe that the people who are going to vote for him are mostly apolitical. It’s no use actually trying to talk someone out of voting for Trudeau, because there’s probably not much to talk about.

Trudeau voters are ether so apolitical that it doesn’t matter to them, or so brainwashed by mainstream media outlets that the Conservatives are nazis, that they wouldn’t want their vote wasted by voting for a third party like the NDP. That’s what we’re up against.

Should we be worried? I say no. The young are tired, and the old are aggravated. Another term of Trudeau could cause damage to Canada’s reputation that would take a generation to repair. Canada is smart enough to not do that to itself.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature