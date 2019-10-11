Thousands of American troops sent to Saudi Arabia

American troops will once again be returning to the Middle East.

According to the Pentagon, thousands of U.S. troops including fighter squadrons, and air defence systems will be deployed to Saudi Arabia in order to ward off further aggression from Iran.

Saudi Arabia, the United States, as well as most of the western world currently believe Iran was behind the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Iran has stated in response that it was the Yemeni Houthi rebels who coordinated the drone and missile strike.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.