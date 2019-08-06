Canadian News

Three young children sexually assaulted by Ontario man

The most recent incident occurred on July 6th, 2019, where the predator sexually assaulted a four-year-old in a stairwell of a Kitchener condominium.
Nico Johnson
The Waterloo Regional Police have made another appeal to the public to help identify a man that has been accused of three separate sexual assaults on minors, over a seven-year period.

On Friday, which was nearly a month after the incident took place, the Waterloo Police created a video compilation of surveillance images and maps detailing the progress of the criminal over several hours. It also shows the suspect to be white, 5’10-6’0 (1.77m-1.82m), with a thin to medium-sized build.

Before the incident took place, the police’s video displays the suspect’s gray Honda Civic in a parking lot, followed by surveillance footage of the man after the incident, casually walking, and then sprinting down a suburban Kitchener road without his shirt.

When questioned over the purpose of the video, Const. Ashley Dietrich explained that the intention was to “track the suspect before and after the offence.”

After a report was conducted by the Centre of Forensic Sciences, what seemed like an individual incident turned out to follow a more heinous pattern, with an additional two other similar incidents being linked.

One previous offence took place in 2013, where inside an apartment building a four-year-old was sexually assaulted. The other correlated incident occurred in October 2017, where this time, the predator sexually assaulted a six-year-old.

In the video posted to Facebook, Detective Const. Merrigan pleaded to the viewers: “Someone knows something and we need them to come forward. There are innocent children who need our help.”

The Kitchener police are currently circulating posters with updated pictures and information concerning where the incidents took place. All of the assaults have taken place in stairwells.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, please call the police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

