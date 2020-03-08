Tim Hortons cancels Roll Up The Rim contest due to coronavirus

Canada’s most popular doughnut and coffee chain Tim Hortons will be cancelling its famous and beloved Roll Up The Rim To Win contest due to fears that it could spread coronavirus.
The majority-Brazilian-owned fast food joint will do away with the iconic paper cup contest for the year, due to health concerns regarding staff touching paper cups returned by customers for prizes.
In a statement, Tim Hortons doesn’t mention coronavirus/COVID-19 by name, but says that it’s “the current public health environment” that is causing the interruption. The company also explains that the tabs could have been “in people’s mouths” prior to claiming the prizes.
The company will instead move forward with a digital prize campaign, which was previously announced and was heavily criticized.
Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and McDonalds have all stopped filling customers refillable mugs, again in fear that it could spread the novel virus to employees.
Canada currently has 57 confirmed cases of coronavirus.