Tim Hortons CEO blames the cold for drop in sales

The CEO of Tim Hortons has figured out why sales for the fast-food giant have slowed down.

It’s not the drop in quality of the food, the coffee tasting like burnt hair, or the prices increasing at every opportunity available.

The real reason why first-quarter sales are down is because of the cold, of course!



Ah yes, the Canadian cold. Why didn’t we figure it out sooner?

People aren’t opting for competitors like McDonald’s or Starbucks, but are actually just staying home altogether!

Canadians. Not drinking coffee. Because of the cold. Makes sense.



Indeed, the Canadian cold is something that no one in this country sees coming every year. And as we all know, drinking steaming hot beverages is not a common practice in cold temperatures. This is just common sense!



The cold weather, along with an outdated Roll-Up-The-Rim-To-Win promotion are being dished most of the blame, as Tim Hortons’ sales fell 0.6 percent worldwide, and 0.4 percent in Canada.



“I hate using weather as an excuse,” said CEO Jose Cil, perhaps aware of how silly it sounds that Canadians would stop buying coffee and donuts because of the weather.



The company estimates severe winter weather during the start of the year sparked a one percent drop in sales.



Not just the cold, but the Roll-Up-The-Rim contest has gotten stale, and is looking to go through a “seamless” revamp.



“It’s become clear to us that it needs a modern and fresh approach to engage our guests in a stronger way going forward,” said Cil.

He also notes that a team is working to reboot the program that will give it a fresh feel, along with digital integration.

