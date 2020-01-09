Tim Hortons gets roasted for offering free coffee to Prince Harry and Meghan

Tim Hortons boldly went where no company has gone before—offering free coffee for life to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Harry and Meghan have announced that they are walking away from their senior roles due to splitting their time between their native U.K. and North America.

Tim Hortons was quick to jump to Twitter to give an “enticing” offer to get the couple to reside in Canada tweeting, “No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it.”

The tweet has seemed to backfire however amongst Canadians who appear dissatisfied with the gesture. Twitter users saw the publicity stunt as a prime opportunity to call out the corporation for its hiring practices as well as other unsavoury business strategies.

Pay your employees a living wage! — Maybe: Kait (@kaitkucy) January 9, 2020

“How about letting the homeless get warm?” one person wrote, posting a photo they took from an Ottawa location describing trespassing laws which was clearly a nod to the cities homeless. “I will never buy anything from Tim Hortons again ever, due to this sign.”

Some 2000 people have shared the original tweet from Tim Hortons with added comments of their own, “Pay your employees a living wage,” writer Kait Kucy tweeted.

“Tim Hortons can afford to give free coffee to royalty but a ten-cent raise for workers is too much?” wrote another Twitter user. That particular tweet is a reference to an ongoing strike at a Tim Hortons in Winnipeg in which the franchisee owner locked the employees out and hired an all-new staff.

“Wow, talk about tone-deaf. Sort out paying your workers a living wage before you start giving freebies to the rich.” wrote another user.

Perhaps they could have tweeted something along the lines of, “We welcome you to Canada with a free coffee,” or “You can’t have the true Canadian experience without a cup of Tim Hortons coffee,” Instead of fawning over them with a desperate offer.

