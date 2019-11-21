Tim Horton’s smoked sausage sandwich ridiculed online

Tim Hortons is introducing a new smoked sausage sandwich to their menu and Canadians are horrified. After releasing the image of the new sandwich, Tim Hortons was inundated with critical replies.

The sandwich will contain egg, cheese, and two sliced sausages placed side by side, according to the Saskatoon Star Phoenix. Tim Horton fans were blown away by the design and took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

The vast majority of the responses were negative due to the sandwich looking “artificial” or “bland.” Indeed, when scrolling through twitter, it was almost impossible to find any positive comments.

Tim Hortons Hot Dog Biscuit pic.twitter.com/nthDnqKGJH — thurman merman lol (@smokingdarts) November 1, 2019

Not everyone was delighted by the look of the “smoked sausages” with some people even comparing the sandwich to a hot dog.

Yeah okay Tim Hortons.

You call that smoked sausage but I know a cut up hot dog when I see one pic.twitter.com/sVEz90e6xr — Normal Stu (@RDP1977) November 16, 2019

Even the shape of the sandwich was criticized due to the two sausages being placed side by side.

Tim Hortons smoked sausage breakfast sandwich is being compared to a hot dog. And you do not wanna know what their coffee is being compared to. — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) November 21, 2019

The only positive reaction The Post Millennial was able to find was this one here.

@TimHortons smoked sausage is topNotch — Jord (@JordyRox1) November 15, 2019

All in all, this probably hasn’t been the best opening for a Tim Horton’s sandwich in their history. The executives in their head office must be hoping the taste makes up for the odd appearance.