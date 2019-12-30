Culture

Top 10 woke arguments of the decade

Join Blaire White as she counts down the weakest, most nonsensical, ineffective “woke” arguments that have filled our timelines over the last decade.
Join Blaire White as she counts down the weakest, most nonsensical, ineffective “woke” arguments that have filled our timelines over the last decade.
Blaire White Montreal, QC
3 mins read

As we enter the new decade, let’s recognize some of the weakest, most nonsensical and ineffective “woke” arguments that have filled our timelines over the last ten years.

10. Not dating trans people is transphobic

Everyone is entitled to date whoever the hell they want, whether that includes trans people or not. Activists who tout this “date me or you’re transphobic” line are tragically unaware of how this comes across to normal people. It sounds rapey, and it is about as logical as saying straight people who date gay people are homophobic. It’s called preferences, people!

9. Latinx

This isn’t an argument per say, but I had to include it. It’s rare to see any actual Hispanic people using “latinx.” It’s always pretentious liberal activists and scholars who have seemed to force this word on Hispanic people in yet another attempt at a gender-neutral utopia. Spanish is a gendered language. Get over it.

8. It’s racist to criticize Islam

ISLAM ISN’T A RACE! Need I say more? Okay, I will. Islam is an ideology just like any other that does not deserve protection from criticism, especially considering the disastrous and cruel ways that radical Islam affects women and LGBT people. It’s also ironically racist and uneducated to assume that all Muslims are people of colour and therefore critics must be racist for speaking against it.

7. Fat acceptance

I’m all here for body positivity, especially for people who suffer from disfigurements, disabilities, or eating disorders. But can we stop glamorizing obesity and ignoring how it wreaks havoc on the body? Have you ever seen an obese 80 year old? No. You literally won’t make it that long lying to yourself that being extremely overweight is beautiful.

6. “Everyone who disagrees with me is a Nazi”

Can we stop overusing the word “nazi” and “fascist” in 2020? It’s the height of intellectual laziness to refer to everyone who disagrees with you a nazi. It completely halts real discourse and can also damage lives and reputations among people who are also intellectually lazy enough to believe you when you label that person a nazi. Just stop.

5. Cancel culture

Unless it’s for a literal convicted pedophile or rapist, stop trying to “cancel” everyone for the slightest wrongdoing. You’re really reaching if you have to dig back 14 years into someone’s digital footprint to find them using a word that wasn’t even deemed offensive until this year. Cancel culture doesn’t leave room or opportunity for growth among the individual, and it reveals your own sick desire to see someone destroyed on a public scale. Let’s stop this.

4. Conservative minorities are traitors

How about we accept that people of colour and LGBT people are free to believe and vote however they see fit? The hivemind mentality that all people in “x” group must vote for “x” party is truly disturbing and archaic.

3. White guilt

White people tweeting about how awful white people are is among the strangest phenomenon of the 2010s. This wouldn’t be acceptable to say about any other race, so why are you doing it? If you’re trying to appeal to the people who truly believe such a racist sentiment, it isn’t going to get you in their good graces. You just look pathetic.

2. Neopronouns

Can we stop pretending like it’s ever going to become part of standard human interaction to refer to a singular person as “they” or “ze”, “zir”? Maybe it works in your gender studies class or your among your hugbox friend circle, but the rest of society is just annoyed by it.

1. “Conservative speakers should be deplatformed”

We are entering dangerous territory if free speech becomes an exclusively conservative value. You can disagree and even detest someone’s ideology while still defending their right to speak publicly. Rioting, assaulting people, and turning college campuses inside out because a particular speaker is coming is bad for everyone, and it only happens on one side. This is a liberal issue that needs to be addressed by liberals.

Culture
Opinion
Blaire White
Culture Wars
Political Correctness
Woke
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations