Top Bernie staffer champions street-violence, compares MAGA voters to Nazis

A staffer for the Democrat presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, was videoed appearing to advocate for street violence in a video recorded by Project Veritas.

The Post Millennial‘s Andy Ngo has also revealed that Jurek was arrested last week in Iowa and charged with drunk driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Jurek, 38, was arrested last week in Iowa & charged w/drunk driving, possessing drug paraphernalia & more. Jurek is a field organizer for Sanders campaign. He was recorded by @Project_Veritas calling for political violence. #AntifaMugshots. More info: https://t.co/RKQXWLL2Rd pic.twitter.com/gYtUwHzLhA — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 14, 2020

In the video, Sander’s Field organizer, Kyle Jurek, says that he wants to “throw down” (meaning to fight In hipster) with “the billionaire class, the f**king media, pundits … walk into MSNBC studios, drag those motherf**kers out by their hair and light them on fire in the street.”

The staffer went on to say in another video that “f**king Milwaukee will burn” if Sander’s didn’t receive the nomination or if the competition were to go to the second round. “I’ll start in Milwaukee … and when the police push back on that other cities will just [explosion sound], Jurek added.

BREAKING: "If Bernie doesn't get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the @DNC Convention, f**king Milwaukee will burn" – @BernieSanders Field Organizer Kyle Jurek



FULL RELEASE AT NOON: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/T21gG5cWGQ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020

When the investigative journalist asked whether Trump supporters could be “ed-educated” Jurek began to compare Republicans to Nazi supporters: “In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi party, there was a s**t-ton of the populace that was f**king nazi-fied. Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f**king people to not be Nazis … we’re probably going to have to do the same f**king thing.”

Other Bernie staffers have called Jurek a “top-tier organizer,” however, the campaign has since attempted to erase all online connections with the man.