Toronto dog ‘in good health’ after being found in suitcase by joggers

The dog, who locals believe is a good boy, discovered zipped inside a suitcase by a group of Etobicoke joggers this weekend is expected to make a full recovery.

According to a post by Black Dog Rescue, the group of joggers were running through the Lampton Park area of Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road when they discovered a black suitcase which was making slight movements.

“They could hear a dog inside,” the online post said. “They could tell the suitcase was thrown down the hill above where they found it.”

“They could hear a dog inside,” said the post on Facebook. “They could tell the suitcase was thrown down the hill above where they found it… Thankfully the weather was warmer than normal or she could have frozen to death,” the post read.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Toronto Police Service.

City of Toronto spokesperson Alex Burke told CTV that the dog was brought to the Toronto Animal Service and remains there, appearing to be “in good health.”

The dog’s owner has not been identified.