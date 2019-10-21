Toronto helps Manitoba as snowstorm causes emergency

As Manitoba braces for a state of emergency following a disastrous snowstorm, Toronto has lent its helping hand.

According to the City of Toronto, 25 Urban Forestry staff will be sent to Manitoba on Monday to assist in cleaning up the province following severe winter weather.

According to Narcity, the city of Winnipeg and the province of Manitoba declared a state of emergency last week,

Heavy rains and the resulting outpour of snow have caused power outages throughout the province.

Toronto will help in cleaning the area up.

“We are happy to provide help to our neighbours in Winnipeg as they work to recover from these unprecedented weather events. I want to thank our Urban Forestry crews for the work they are undertaking over the next few weeks to respond to this emergency and help our fellow Canadians. This is a true example of how, during challenging times, we come together to support each other,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

Joined @ChiefPeggTFS and City staff this morning to send off members of the @CityofToronto’s Urban Forestry crew to support the @CityofWinnipeg in the aftermath of #mbstorm. pic.twitter.com/16dUGXyXiF — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 20, 2019

Snowfall in October isn’t uncommon in Manitoba, however, the level of snowfall this year has been unprecedented.

Over 250,000 people have been left without power.

The Toronto team is expected to be back before the middle of November. The cost of assistance will be covered by the city of Winnipeg.