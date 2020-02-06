Toronto is packed with striking teachers after breakdown in talks

Downtown Toronto is packed with striking teachers today after elementary teachers went on strike across the province.

The striking teachers have staged a march down Front Street, which is where Ontario’s Ministry of Education is located. Over one thousand teachers gathered outside the ministry—holding advocacy signs and chanting pro-teacher slogans.

As all of Ontario's public elementary teachers’ union escalate job action amid stalled contract talks, over 1000 striking teachers picket the Ministry of Education on Front Street in Toronto. #TeacherStrike pic.twitter.com/WTjMuCMnbx — Steve Russell (@SteveRussell) February 6, 2020

Nearly 83,000 teachers are on strike today throughout Ontario, leaving nearly 1 million students out of school. This latest round of strikes follows a cut-off of negations between Doug Ford’s Ontario government and the teacher’s unions.

NEW: Hundreds of ETFO teachers are picketing outside the Ministry of Education office in downtown Toronto as a province-wide strike cancels school for 950,000 elementary students. https://t.co/1EyzlnDgJJ #onpoli #onted pic.twitter.com/JkwPElFPl6 — Mike Crawley (@CBCQueensPark) February 6, 2020

The OSSTF released a statement last week after a failed round of negotiations, stating that “OSSTF/FEESO members are not the only ones who understand the enormity of the damage that will ensue if this government’s education agenda is allowed to unfold.”

In response to these claims, Ontario’s minister of education Stephen Lecce, said that “after fulfilling their request through the mediator, a Ministry of Labour mediator, they suggested it was insufficient, so I think there’s a moving sort of benchmark of success.”