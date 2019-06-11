Toronto man arrested after allegedly throwing corrosive substance at family

A Toronto man has been arrested after his role in an alleged assault on a family near Christie Pits Park in the city’s Korea Town.

Police say a man and a woman along with their infant baby were walking on Bloor Street West and Christie Street last Thursday when a man approached them by bicycle around 4:30 in the afternoon.

The man threw a bottle containing what’s being called a “corrosive substance” at the family, hitting them and causing some minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the man then fled the scene by bike screaming and yelling, and was later located and arrested on Sunday.

Massimo Ionno, 45, is facing three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of public mischief and administering a noxious substance.