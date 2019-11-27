Toronto man arrested for sh*t show

Toronto Police have arrested the man responsible for three separate attacks involving feces on young Torontonians.

In each case, the man allegedly poured liquefied fecal matter from a bucket on his young victims.

A press release by the Toronto Police Service states that “On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at approximately 6 p.m., officers arrested a man in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area.”

Samuel Opoku is charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfere with property.

ASSAULT:

College St + University Av

– Near University building

– On the street

– Bucket of feces dumped on girl

– Suspect ran e/b on College St

– Suspect is male, black, 30's, tall, medium build

– Yellow construction hard hat, blue shirt, gloves#GO2278928

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 26, 2019

TPS advises that anyone with information should reach out to them at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or online on their Facebook Leave a Tip page.