Toronto man charged with 54 sexual assault-related offences

Toronto Police have announced that Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, 51, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged as a part of a sexual assault investigation.

In full, Mohamed has been charged with:

1. Fourteen counts of Sexual Exploitation of Young Person

2. Twelve counts of Sexual Interference With a Person Under 14

3. Fourteen counts of Sexual Assault

4. Six counts of Corrupt Child Through Sexual Immorality

5. Three counts of Unlawfully Engage in Anal Intercourse

6. Three counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching Under 14 years of age

7. Two counts of Forcible Confinement

Mohamed is expected to appear in College Park Courts at 444 Yonge Street, room 501 on Nov 6, 2019.

Police believe there are other victims and ask anyone with any information to come forward.

