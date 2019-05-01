Toronto facing flood warning

As summer approaches, Toronto may be facing flooding. Lake Ontario has apparently reached a level of over 75 metres above sea level.

Therefore, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a hazard warning.

This warning applies to both the shorelines of the lake and the islands.

The TRCA states: “Properties along the shoreline and the Toronto Islands which experienced flooding during the 2017 event could begin to experience flood impacts as the water level in Lake Ontario continues to rise.”

Take a look at the ominous footage by Sylvie Lendvay of CHCH:

Wave watching in Burlington by Lake Ontario. The Hamilton conservation authority says waves could reach up to 1.3 m. They say there is potential for localized flooding. This flood message is in effect until Friday. @morninglive #BurlON #hamOnt pic.twitter.com/xEVpU44beA — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) May 1, 2019

The warning is in effect until May 8th.