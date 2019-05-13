RAW VIDEO: Toronto mayor stuffs bills into drag queen’s thong on Mother’s Day

A video and images from a Mother’s Day Drag Brunch depict Toronto Mayor John Tory stuffing five dollar bills into the underwear of a drag performer.

In the video, John Tory looks on laughing as a drag performer gives him a lap dance, and he slides a five-dollar bill into her thong and rubs her back.

In case you haven't seen the video, here is @JohnTory's rowdy time at a Mother's Day Drag Brunch. #woke pic.twitter.com/XUaV6CgTUP — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) May 13, 2019

John Tory tweeted about attending the Church Street event on Sunday morning.

The event was held at Glad Day Bookshop, the “oldest LGBTQ bookstore in the world.”

Having a great time at the new @GDBooks Church Street location celebrating Mother’s Day at the Sunday Drag Brunch. #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/h2ViBzowPn — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 12, 2019

John Tory was first elected mayor of Toronto in 2014 defeating Doug Ford, who at the time took the place of his brother Rob Ford.

Rob Ford stepped aside as the incumbent mayor after being diagnosed with a tumour.

Following his win against Ford, Tory re-elected last year against Jennifer Keesmaat with 63% of the vote.

Tory has advocated for LGBT rights and frequently attends the city’s Pride Festival.

The Post Millennial reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the event but had not heard back by the time of this article’s publication.