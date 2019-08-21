Toronto Star under fire for insensitive “butter chicken roti” tweet

Canada’s highest circulated newspaper The Toronto Star has come under some serious heat lately, particularly in the Twittersphere.

A now-deleted tweet of an upcoming Q & A with New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh has some wondering what exactly the editors at the Star were thinking.

Many were quick to cry foul, saying that the tweet ranged from being insensitive, to flat-out racist.

The tweet only grows in its ridiculousness once one realizes that Jagmeet Singh is a practicing Sikh, which means that he abstains from eating meat. This makes a clearer that the original Toronto Star tweet implied that Jagmeet Singh enjoys butter chicken, purely because he is of Indian descent.

Singh himself has confirmed that he does not eat meat.

Butter chicken roti is a dish which has grown in popularity over the last couple of decades, as a creative mixing-up of East-Indian and West-Indies foods.

As if this wasn’t enough, the Star retweeted a tweet criticizing “right wing mouth breathers” who are pandered to by “a host of other online conservative shit shows.” The retweet even mentions The Toronto Sun.

The post has since been unretweeted.