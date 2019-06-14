Toronto’s Pornhub traffic dropped by 47% after Raptors championship victory; Bay Area traffic surged

Pornhub has released a report stating that Toronto traffic to the adult website dropped by 47 percent during the Toronto Raptors championship victory last night. After the Golden State Warriors went down in defeat, the Bay Area’s traffic to Pornhub surged.

John Childley-Hill of the Canadian Press tweeted: “According to a release from Pornhub, traffic to their website dropped 47 per cent in Toronto during last night’s historic Raptors win. Traffic in the San Francisco Bay area was down 18 per cent by the end of the game but steadily climbed after the game.”

According to Pornhub, “After the game ended, traffic in San Francisco increased +8% above average. As Toronto’s fans were still celebrating their win, Pornhub’s traffic stayed -7% below average, then surged an incredible +24% higher than normal at 1am!”

So it appears that while Toronto celebrated the historic victory throughout the night, Bay Area residents consoled themselves with porn.

At the end of the official celebration, however, many Torontonians went home and decided to continue to celebrate with … well … porn.